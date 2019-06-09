Brazil Dominate 10-Man Honduras in 7-0 Win Despite Neymar's Absence with Injury

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil completed their preparations for the 2019 Copa America with a 7-0 drubbing of 10-man Honduras on Sunday in their final warm-up game at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Goals from Thiago Silva, Philippe Coutinho, David Neres, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus' double secured a thumping victory for the Selecao, who were without Neymar after he was ruled out of the Copa America after picking up an injury against Qatar.

Honduras lost Romell Quioto to a red card in the 29th minute after a dangerous challenge on Arthur.

Even without Neymar, Brazil will head into the opener at their home tournament against Bolivia on a high having won their last three games on the bounce.

Honduras, meanwhile, will go into the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup having failed to win any of their last four matches.

It was clear right from the off it would be tough day for Honduras.

In the sixth minute they looked to have been given a reprieve when Jesus headed Dani Alves' clipped ball back across goal and into the net. But after a lengthy consultation with VAR, the goal was given.

Seven minutes later, it was 2-0 as Silva met Coutinho's corner with a powerful header at the near post and guided it into the back of the net.

Things only got worse for the visitors when Quioto was sent off just before the half-hour for a rash challenge on Arthur, which saw the Barcelona midfielder replaced by Allan:

Further ill discipline cost Honduras soon after they were reduced to 10 men when Emilio Izaguirre trod on Richarlison's foot in the box and conceded a penalty, which Coutinho duly converted.

The visitors managed to reach the break just 3-0 behind despite two brilliant long-range efforts from Coutinho that hit the woodwork.

But Jesus continued the rout in the 47th minute as he claimed his second by cushioning Richarlison's lay-off past the onrushing Luis Lopez.

David Neres got in on the act just before the hour with the cutest of finishes with the outside of his left boot following a fine run down the left channel:

And substitute Firmino made it 6-0 25 minutes from time as he lifted a deft chip over Lopez from eight yards after latching onto a loose ball in the box.

Every time Brazil attacked they were dangerous and it looked as though double figures could be beckoning when Richarlison got his own much-deserved goal in the 70th minute, turning home Everton's flat ball across the box.

But the Selecao looked finally satisfied with seven, and they will go into the Copa America full of confidence after an impressive performance.