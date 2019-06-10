Andorra vs. France: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France will attempt to get their 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying ambitions back on track against Andorra on Tuesday.

The world champions lost 2-0 in Turkey in Group H on Saturday, leaving them second in the standings.

The trip to Andorra should not cause too many problems for Les Bleus, but supporters will expect a comprehensive scoreline.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), Univision (U.S)

Stream: Sky Go, ESPN+, Univision NOW, fuboTV



Odds: Andorra 70-1, France 1-50, draw 20-1 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

The surprise loss in Turkey will have angered the French, and Didier Deschamps' team will want to right the wrongs.

France are now level on six points with Iceland as the Crescent-Star claimed top spot.

Les Bleus were second best throughout the contest and Kylian Mbappe produced one of his bleakest performances of his short career, per Get French Football News:

Andorra are usually also-rans in major-tournament qualification. They have conceded six goals in their first three games and will likely finish bottom of Group H.

However, it is France who have questions to answer when they make the short trip to their next Euro 2022 group destination.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba told L’Equipe he and his team-mates must respond swiftly (h/t Jack McGraghan of Goal).

"We were ready, we knew it was going to be a high-level match and that the fans would be pushing them [Turkey] on.

"We could not make the simplest passes, so we were not dangerous in front of goal.

"I do not remember the last time we were so bad, we have to think and find the solution or find the answer.

"We need a reaction as soon as possible, from the next match [against Andorra]."

BULENT KILIC/Getty Images

Pogba has received consistent criticism for his performances for the Red Devils but his international displays have been good.

However, the defeat to Turkey will once again place him under a microscope as he receives negative feedback.

A sizeable win in Andorra is needed for France, and they must wrestle back control of the group as soon as possible.