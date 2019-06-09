USMNT Humiliated in 3-0 Friendly Loss to Salomon Rondon, Venezuela

USMNT Humiliated in 3-0 Friendly Loss to Salomon Rondon, VenezuelaJune 9, 2019
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The United States will go into the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on the back of consecutive defeats after they were beaten 3-0 by Venezuela in their final warm-up match at Nippert Stadium in Ohio on Sunday.
A humiliating first half for the hosts saw them trailing 3-0 by the break thanks to Salomon Rondon's double and a Jefferson Savarino strike.
It was enough for Venezuela to earn a comfortable victory, their first win in four matches, and they will now take some much-needed momentum into their 2019 Copa America opener against Peru on June 15.
The U.S., meanwhile, are without a win since March going into their Gold Cup opener against Guyana on June 18.
