USMNT Humiliated in 3-0 Friendly Loss to Salomon Rondon, Venezuela

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 09: Salomon Rondon #23of the Venezuela men's national team celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half of the game against the USA men's national team at Nippert Stadium on June 09, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The United States will go into the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on the back of consecutive defeats after they were beaten 3-0 by Venezuela in their final warm-up match at Nippert Stadium in Ohio on Sunday.

A humiliating first half for the hosts saw them trailing 3-0 by the break thanks to Salomon Rondon's double and a Jefferson Savarino strike.  

It was enough for Venezuela to earn a comfortable victory, their first win in four matches, and they will now take some much-needed momentum into their 2019 Copa America opener against Peru on June 15.

The U.S., meanwhile, are without a win since March going into their Gold Cup opener against Guyana on June 18. 

Related

    Sunday's World Cup Highlights 🎥

    • Brazil smash Jamaica • Aussies shocked late by Italy • England hold off Scotland

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Sunday's World Cup Highlights 🎥

    • Brazil smash Jamaica • Aussies shocked late by Italy • England hold off Scotland

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Bob Marley's Daughter Saved Jamaican Soccer

    Video Play Button
    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Bob Marley's Daughter Saved Jamaican Soccer

    Sam Maitland
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Not Women's Football—It's Football

    Video Play Button
    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    It's Not Women's Football—It's Football

    Sam Maitland
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordan Pickford has a day to remember as England win hugely forgettable play-off

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Jordan Pickford has a day to remember as England win hugely forgettable play-off

    via mirror