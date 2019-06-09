Mike D'Antoni's Agent Not 'Willing to Take' Rockets' Latest Contract Amid Rumors

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and Mike D'Antoni may have re-engaged in contract extension talks, but the offer on the table still isn't close to being completed.

D'Antoni's agent, Warren LaGarie, was not part of the meeting between D'Antoni, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and general manager Daryl Morey and told media outlets the coach will not accept the offer in its current iteration.

"Nothing has changed," LaGarie told Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle. "That is the offer, but it is not one we are willing to take."

"Did Mike speak to those guys down there? Yes, he did," LaGarie told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "As always, they asked Mike what he thought, and Mike said, 'Sounds great, but talk to Warren.' Mike's job is coaching, and he leaves the negotiating to me.

"Mike is always affable with everybody out there, not trying to raise the rancor in a situation clearly gone astray."

The offer on the table took out buyout language that only would have guaranteed D'Antoni $2.5 million for the 2020-21 season if he was fired during next season or if the team did not make the playoffs and he was let go in 2020. The offer currently includes a $5 million base salary, with up to $4 million in incentives based on how the Rockets fare in the playoffs.

