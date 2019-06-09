Brazil Beat Jamaica 3-0 in 2019 Women's World Cup as Cristiane Nets Hat-Trick

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Brazil took care of business in their Women's World Cup opener on Sunday, beating Jamaica 3-0 thanks to Cristiane Rozeira's hat-trick.

The Selecao were in control from start to finish, dominating possession and opening the scoring after just 15 minutes. They also missed a penalty before half-time, but Cristiane added two more goals after the break.

It was Brazil's first win of 2019, putting their horrendous preparations for the World Cup in the rearview mirror.

The South American side face a tricky task of qualifying from Group C, where Italy beat Australia 2-1 earlier on Sunday.

The Selecao piled on the pressure early, earning themselves a series of corners and barely letting the Jamaican side out of their own half.

The relentless pressure didn't lead to early chances, however, and the first shot on goal fell to Khadija Shaw, who put goalkeeper Barbara to work.

Brazil were by far the better team, however, and their work paid off after 15 minutes, as Cristiane's header broke the deadlock.

She's been one of the Selecao's best performers for a long time:

Brazil didn't let up and went looking for a second goal, with Andressa and Debinha looking particularly threatening. Sydney Schneider was kept busy in goal, claiming cross after cross.

Barbara also impressed in the other net, making a key stop to deny a stinging drive from Shaw.

Cristiane wasted a great chance to double her team's lead by spending too much time on the ball, and Barbara nearly made a costly error on a cross, spilling it before recovering.

The Selecao were gifted a penalty after 37 minutes for an Allyson Swaby handball, as the Jamaican player was unable to pull her arm back in time after the ball was fired at it from close range.

The new handball rule isn't proving popular:

Schneider continued her superb half by saving Andressa's weak effort, however, ensuring her team were only down a single goal at half-time.

Cristiane doubled the lead early in the second half, calmly slotting home a cross. Schneider misjudged the ball, and the goal was wide-open for the 34-year-old forward.

Trudi Carter somehow missed a wide-open net before Cristiane completed her hat-trick, all but ending the contest. She struck with a great free-kick, becoming the third Brazilian woman to net a hat-trick in a World Cup:

There were chances for more goals, but the 19-year-old Schneider dealt with efforts from Geyse, preventing further damage.

What's Next?

Brazil face Australia on Thursday, while Jamaica play Italy on Friday.