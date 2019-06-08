Ex-Giants Center Shaun O'Hara: Daniel Jones Is a Blend of Eli, Peyton Manning

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 9, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8)runs towards quarterback Eli Manning (10) during an NFL football practice Monday, May 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Eli Manning plus Peyton Manning equals Daniel Jones, according to former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara. 

"If you put Peyton Manning and Eli Manning in a blender, [Jones is] what you get," O'Hara told SNY's Ralph Ralph Vacchiano.  

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in the April draft out of Duke. However, while the 6'5", 221-pound quarterback presumably represents the future of the franchise, 38-year-old Eli Manning is expected to maintain the starting job for at least one more season. 

"I chuckle at the reports you hear weekly about how Eli can't play quarterback and he's washed up," O'Hara added while at the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Classic on Saturday. "Nothing could be further from the truth. The Giants have lost a lot of games the last few years, but they're not all Eli's fault—and none of them are because Eli can't throw the ball." 

Giants running back Saquon Barkley echoed O'Hara in an April 17 episode of Bleacher Report's Take It There with Taylor Rooks, in which the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year said it "bothers" him when people blame Big Blue's struggles solely on Manning. 

"It's not his fault," Barkley said. "He's not the reason we went 5-11. We lost seven or eight games by seven points or less, as a team. We love to put blame on one person, but in football, it takes 11 men." 

In 2018, Manning threw for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and completed 66 percent of his passes. 

Jones, meanwhile, has lived up to the hype at the Giants' mandatory minicamp practices this weekend (h/t 247Sports). Still, he has a long way to go to surpass the Mannings, who have four Super Bowl titles between them and numerous other accolades.

