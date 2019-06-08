Rays Prospect Brent Honeywell Suffers Broken Elbow Injury in Tommy John Rehab

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brent Honeywell is out for the season after suffering a fractured bone in his elbow while throwing a bullpen session on Saturday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Topkin noted the right-hander will undergo surgery on Monday.

Honeywell—the Rays' No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com—was in the process of working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in February 2018.

