Rays Prospect Brent Honeywell Suffers Broken Elbow Injury in Tommy John Rehab

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

MIAMI, FL - JULY 9: Brent Honeywell #21 of the Tampa Bay Rays and the U.S. Team pitches during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brent Honeywell is out for the season after suffering a fractured bone in his elbow while throwing a bullpen session on Saturday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Topkin noted the right-hander will undergo surgery on Monday.

Honeywell—the Rays' No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com—was in the process of working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in February 2018.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Rays Tales: What to make of the lastest draft class

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Rays Tales: What to make of the lastest draft class

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    Rays select Pruitt as their 26th man

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Rays select Pruitt as their 26th man

    DRaysBay
    via DRaysBay

    Shunned 7-Time MLB All-Star Can Now Be Team's Savior

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Shunned 7-Time MLB All-Star Can Now Be Team's Savior

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Top MLB Trade Assets Your Team Would Be Foolish to Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Top MLB Trade Assets Your Team Would Be Foolish to Deal

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report