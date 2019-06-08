Leroy Sane, Marco Reus Guide Germany Past Belarus in Euro 2020 Qualifying

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

Germany bagged their second win in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday, beating Belarus 2-0 in Group A. Leroy Sane and Marco Reus got the goals.

The Germans dominated the hosts and could have scored plenty more goals, especially in the first half. Sane exploited space in the hosts' defence to score the opener after 13 minutes, and Reus doubled the lead just after the hour mark.

Die Mannschaft are second in the group behind Northern Ireland, who have won all of their matches. Germany have two wins but have played one fewer match so far.

Bayern Must Go All-out to Secure Sane-Kimmich Connection

Bundesliga giants Bayern have been linked with a move for Manchester City winger Sane, and Bavarian full-back Joshua Kimmich added some fuel to the speculation in a recent interview with BILD (h/t Sport Witness):

The rumours make a lot of sense. Sane is a 23-year-old budding superstar who wasn't an automatic starter at City last season, despite chipping in 10 goals and 10 assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

Bayern tend to chase young German stars aggressively, and they have a need out wide with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both leaving the club this summer.

On Saturday, they got a glimpse of what a Sane-Kimmich partnership could look like, as the two combined for the opening goal:

With Kimmich always looking for a pass and Sane presenting a willing target, especially on the counter, the duo have always worked well together. Saturday provided another reminder of how potent they can be, and Bayern should push as hard as they can to bring Sane to Bavaria this summer.

It won't be easy, as City would likely rather keep hold of their young talent, but Bayern have to do all they can to pair the two.

What's Next?

Germany host Estonia on Tuesday, while Belarus face Northern Ireland at home.