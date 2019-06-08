Red Sox News: Mitch Moreland Placed on 10-Day IL with Quad Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox placed first baseman Mitch Moreland on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain Saturday.

To take his place on the 25-man roster, Boston recalled infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Moreland was activated from the IL on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with a lower back strain, but he left Boston's 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with quad tightness.

In 47 games this season, Moreland is slashing .225/.316/.543 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI and 25 runs scored.

When healthy, Moreland has been Boston's primary left-handed option at first base, and he has also seen some action at designated hitter.

Losing Moreland again is significant for the Red Sox since fellow first baseman Steve Pearce is already on the IL. Without Moreland and Pearce, Boston's planned first base platoon is out of the equation.

Also, much of Boston's power comes from the right side, and Moreland's continued absence will leave third baseman Rafael Devers and outfielder Andrew Benintendi as the only lefties with true pop in the lineup.

In Moreland's place, look for the Red Sox to primarily rely on rookie Michael Chavis at first base. Chavis has been a revelation for the Sox, as he is hitting .245 with 10 homers and 28 RBI in just 42 games.

Additionally, Sam Travis and Brock Holt could see some action at first until Moreland and Pearce make it back from the injured list.

Moreland has hit 20 or more home runs in a season four times, won a Gold Glove and was named an American League All-Star last season.

Losing a player of that caliber weakens Boston's depth significantly, and it comes at an inopportune time with the Red Sox trailing the New York Yankees by 6.5 games in the American League East.