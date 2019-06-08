Video: Watch Raptors Fans Take Over Oracle Arena After Game 4 NBA Finals Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his dunk in the second half aGolden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Being one win away from an NBA championship has brought Toronto Raptors fans out in full force. 

Following the Raptors' 105-92 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday, there was a Canada-sized celebration inside Oracle Arena:

The Raptors were able to take a 3-1 series lead despite shooting just 41.9 percent from the field. It helps that the team has Kawhi Leonard, who dropped his third consecutive 30-plus point game. 

This celebration can be considered downright disrespectful when you observe the way Raptors fans refused to trash talk during a segment on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.   

With one more win, the Raptors and their fans can sing and talk all the trash they want to the entire NBA. 

Related

    Raptors' Ugly Win Confirms This Is Their Year

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Raptors' Ugly Win Confirms This Is Their Year

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay Playing in Game 4, No 'Firm' Mins Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Playing in Game 4, No 'Firm' Mins Restriction

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors' Bandwagon: the More the Merrier

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Raptors' Bandwagon: the More the Merrier

    CBC
    via CBC

    Kevon Looney (Ribs) Playing Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kevon Looney (Ribs) Playing Game 4

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report