Video: Watch Raptors Fans Take Over Oracle Arena After Game 4 NBA Finals Win

Video: Watch Raptors Fans Take Over Oracle Arena After Game 4 NBA Finals WinJune 8, 2019
Being one win away from an NBA championship has brought Toronto Raptors fans out in full force.
Following the Raptors' 105-92 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday, there was a Canada-sized celebration inside Oracle Arena:
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
1,000 Raptors fans singing Oh Canada in lower bowl. Amazing scene. https://t.co/UEaDJ7z6gE
The Raptors were able to take a 3-1 series lead despite shooting just 41.9 percent from the field. It helps that the team has Kawhi Leonard, who dropped his third consecutive 30-plus point game.
This celebration can be considered downright disrespectful when you observe the way Raptors fans refused to trash talk during a segment on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.
With one more win, the Raptors and their fans can sing and talk all the trash they want to the entire NBA.
