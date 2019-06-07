Raptors' Fred VanVleet Suffers Facial Laceration After Hard Elbow in Game 4

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 8, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 7: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the NBA Finals on June 7, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet took an accidental elbow to the face from Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston as the two were going for a rebound in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday:

VanVleet bled from a cut near his right eye and stayed on the floor for a few minutes as Raptors medical personnel attended to the star backup.

ESPN cameras also captured what appeared to be a tooth following the collision:

Kawhi Leonard replaced VanVleet in the lineup with 9:35 remaining in the game and the Raps up 82-71.

ESPN's Doris Burke reported on the broadcast midway through the fourth that VanVleet received seven stitches and passed concussion tests.

The Raptors confirmed the news and reported that VanVleet, who had eight points, six assists and four rebounds upon his exit, was available to return.

The third-year pro out of Wichita State averaged 14.3 points per game over his first three NBA Finals contests and has played excellent defense on Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. He's an invaluable member of the Raptors' rotation and has closed out multiple playoff games with the starting unit.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will take place in Toronto on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

