McDonald's Has Given Away 2 Million Free French Fries Due to Raptors Promotion

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hit a three-pointer with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals to put his team up 83-71 over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

At first glance, all that shot did was pad a comfortable Toronto lead with the fourth quarter nearing. However, that make, which was the Raptors' 12th three-pointer of the night, meant a lot more.

Per Jake Edmiston of the Financial Post (h/t Scott Gleeson of USA Today), McDonald's has given away more than two million orders of medium french fries in its Ontario-based restaurants thanks to a promotion promising free fries each time the Raptors have made 12 or more threes in a game this season.

Edmiston reported that McDonald's has lost $5.8 million worth of french fries due to the promotion (assuming an average Ontario McDonald's menu price of $2.89 per order), which began before the regular season and has continued into the playoffs.

Of note, Ontario McDonald's provided fans with 80,000 orders of fries after the team's Game 1 win, in which the Raptors hit 13 three-pointers.

Per Edmiston, McDonald's originally estimated that it would be giving away 700,000 orders of fries. However, that was before the team acquired Leonard, who has propelled the team to the NBA Finals. The deal was struck weeks before the San Antonio Spurs traded Leonard to Toronto.

The Raptors can provide their fans with more free fries as early as Friday at 9 p.m. ET, when they face the Warriors for Game 4 of the Finals at Oracle Arena.