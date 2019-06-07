Real Madrid's Projected 1st Squad After Eden Hazard Transfers from Chelsea

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP - Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard (10) celebrates his goal during the second half at the International Champions Cup match against Real Madrid on Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Jose Juarez/AP Images for International Champions Cup)
Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid will have supporters excited in the capital city.

Los Blancos confirmed the Chelsea forward's arrival on Friday as he joins Zinedine Zidane's attempt to rebuild the Spanish giants.

Hazard will join new striker Luka Jovic in a dynamic forward line perfectly balanced to score goals.

Here's how Madrid's squad could look next term:

                              

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Luca Zidane

Defenders: Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Carvajal, Marcelo, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Isco, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Gareth BaleVinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Mariano, Rodrygo

                  

Michael Probst/Associated Press

It's unlikely Zidane will deviate away from his favoured formations, recruiting signings who fit his system.

Hazard's arrival could see him repeat his former role with Chelsea as he attacks from the left and right channels.

With Jovic as the striker, Asensio is likely to get the nod, with Gareth Bale's future uncertain.

Modric and Kroos are still two of the best central midfielders in the world, and Casemiro has proved himself as an excellent defensive entity.

Militao's arrival from Porto has been complicated by the retention of Ramos, who has said he wants to retire at Real. The skipper will remain a starter, forcing Militao to play in a full-back role.

Hazard and Jovic could form the most potent partnerships in La Liga, and with Asensio also providing goals, Madrid could soon be top of the league again.

Related

    Ramos and Spain Crush Faroe Islands 4-1

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramos and Spain Crush Faroe Islands 4-1

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Confirm Hazard Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Confirm Hazard Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    France Destroy South Korea 4-0

    Host nation crushed their World Cup opener

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France Destroy South Korea 4-0

    Host nation crushed their World Cup opener

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Modric: Madrid Worries Will Not Affect Bale

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Modric: Madrid Worries Will Not Affect Bale

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport