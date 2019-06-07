Real Madrid's Projected 1st Squad After Eden Hazard Transfers from Chelsea

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid will have supporters excited in the capital city.

Los Blancos confirmed the Chelsea forward's arrival on Friday as he joins Zinedine Zidane's attempt to rebuild the Spanish giants.

Hazard will join new striker Luka Jovic in a dynamic forward line perfectly balanced to score goals.

Here's how Madrid's squad could look next term:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Luca Zidane

Defenders: Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Carvajal, Marcelo, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Isco, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Mariano, Rodrygo

Michael Probst/Associated Press

It's unlikely Zidane will deviate away from his favoured formations, recruiting signings who fit his system.

Hazard's arrival could see him repeat his former role with Chelsea as he attacks from the left and right channels.

With Jovic as the striker, Asensio is likely to get the nod, with Gareth Bale's future uncertain.

Modric and Kroos are still two of the best central midfielders in the world, and Casemiro has proved himself as an excellent defensive entity.

Militao's arrival from Porto has been complicated by the retention of Ramos, who has said he wants to retire at Real. The skipper will remain a starter, forcing Militao to play in a full-back role.

Hazard and Jovic could form the most potent partnerships in La Liga, and with Asensio also providing goals, Madrid could soon be top of the league again.