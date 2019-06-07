GM Brian Gaine Fired by Texans After Only 17 Months on the Job

GM Brian Gaine Fired by Texans After Only 17 Months on the JobJune 7, 2019
The Houston Texans announced Friday that they have parted ways with general manager Brian Gaine:
Texans PR @TexansPR
Statement from #Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair on Brian Gaine: https://t.co/tpPJvR0cYB
Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen will hold the general manager job in an interim capacity while the team looks for a long-term solution.
The Texans signed Gaine to a five-year contract on January 13, 2018, after spending one season as the Buffalo Bills' vice president of player personnel.
He was director of pro personnel and then director of player personnel in Houston from 2014-2016 under general manager Rick Smith. Gaine also worked seven seasons for former NFL head coach Bill Parcells, beginning in 1999.
Gaine took over for Smith as the Texans' general manager when the latter executive took a leave of absence to care for his wife, Tiffany, who passed away from breast cancer in January.
The Texans' decision is quite surprising, as Stephanie Stradley, John McClain and Aaron Wilson of Houston Chronicle noted:
Stephanie Stradley @StephStradley
WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! WHAT! https://t.co/v7OmfbaV8o
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Thoughts on Texans' firing Brian Gaine: Surprising and shocking move considering the close relationship frequently cited by Bill O'Brien and Gaine and lockstep on personnel moves. Gaine worked for years to become a general manager and such a short tenure is completely unexpected
McClain called the move "stunning."
Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle provided the inside scoop, hinting at a power struggle behind the scenes. He further criticized Houston for its hiring process a year-and-a-half ago:
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
This move has been brewing for a while. O'Brien won the power battle with Rick Smith. Got the GM he initially wanted in Gaine. Now with Easterby, O'Brien has even more power and has the McNairs full backing.
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
#Texans zeroed in on Gaine after Rick Smith's departure. Hiring -- and hiring process -- looks silly just 18 months later.
Easterby is Jack Easterby, who the Texans hired as their vice president of player development in April. He spent the past six years with the New England Patriots as the team development director/character coach from 2013-2018. Smith predicted a power rise for Easterby:
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
Jack Easterby expected to take a more prominent role in #Texans' organization. Gaine goes. Easterby rises.
Regardless of any reasoning inside the Texans' headquarters, the move is still a head-scratcher.
Gaine just led the team's 2019 draft and free-agency efforts. Also, Houston won the AFC South with an 11-5 record last season. The team looked strong on both sides of the ball and stands as a favorite to make the postseason yet again.
Furthermore, the Texans' long-term investment in Gaine seemed to indicate significant confidence in him doing the job.
Regardless, Houston is in the market for a new general manager, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network wondered whether Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas could be in the mix:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Seventeen months ago, the #Texans put in a request to interview Joe Douglas. The #Eagles blocked it. Douglas now is a candidate for the #Jets job ... and in Houston again?
Douglas is currently a favorite for the New York Jets' open GM job, per Ralph Vacchiano of Sportsnet New York.
Houston opens the 2019 regular season at the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 9.
