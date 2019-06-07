Clippers Trade Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Not Available for Anthony Davis

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

If the Los Angeles Clippers are going to pursue Anthony Davis this offseason, it doesn't sound like point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be part of any deal.

Appearing on ESPN 710's The Sedano Show (h/t Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports), ESPN's Bobby Marks reported the Clippers have taken Gilgeous-Alexander "off the board" if they talk to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Clippers have been thought of as one of the strongest potential suitors for Davis because of what they can offer New Orleans.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the May 30 episode of First Take that the Clippers' ideal offseason includes at least one of Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, but if they fail in that regard they can make a "compelling offer" for Davis.

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the players Windhorst named as a desirable trade piece. Taking him off the board doesn't necessarily prevent a deal, but it could make things difficult for the Clippers if they really want Davis.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin has started taking calls from teams for his All-Star forward as the Pelicans prepare for a crucial offseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a solid debut season in Los Angeles and got more comfortable as the year moved along. The 20-year-old averaged 12.7 points and shot 43.8 percent from three-point range in 23 games after the All-Star break.