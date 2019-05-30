Windhorst: Clippers Are a 'Sleeper' for Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly a "sleeper" to land New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis during the 2019 NBA offseason.

On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported during an appearance on First Take that the Clippers could make a push for Davis as part of a summer that will also feature the front office making a run at prized free agents Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard:

"If you're looking for a sleeper team, it's not the [Toronto] Raptors, it's L.A.—not the Lakers, it's the Clippers. Now, the Clippers have grand plans. They're trying to get Kawhi and they're trying to get Kevin Durant. And if they fail in that pursuit, they have extra first-round picks because of the Tobias Harris trade.

"They have good young players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right there on the All-NBA [Rookie] Second Team. They have Landry Shamet, very desirable player. You also have Montrezl Harrell, who can be put in that deal. They can make a compelling offer as well."

