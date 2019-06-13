1 Trade to Get Every Starless NBA Team Its New Face of the Franchise

1 of 4

Being a so-called "starless team" would end quickly for the New York Knicks if the Kevin Durant rumors come to fruition in July.

Even with the Achilles injury he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as reported by ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, imagining New York rolling out the red carpet isn't terribly difficult. After years of dysfunction, that team and its fans are desperate for a star, even if it's one who has to spend the first year of his deal recovering from an injury.

Perhaps trading for Davis would make the waiting period more palatable.

The Los Angeles Lakers figure to stay in the mix as long as possible, but New York is a huge market and has a trade package that may top L.A.'s.

Health concerns abound with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. The potential of the rest of the young core pieces doesn't feel like enough to anchor a deal for AD.

The Knicks can absolutely compete on this front.

New York can offer the No. 3 pick (presumably R.J. Barrett), Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Smith Jr. for Davis. They should be willing to throw in Frank Ntilikina if the New Orleans Pelicans think he has some untapped potential.

Prior to a season of being overshadowed by hyper-athletic Duke teammate Zion Williamson, Barrett was seen by many as the eventual No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

"Barrett is on track to follow Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett as the third Canadian-born No. 1 pick in the last seven drafts," Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo wrote just over a year ago. "An athletic, slashing wing, Barrett's ability to get to the basket and create off the dribble coupled with the consistency of his play has earned him the top spot coming out of high school."

Those abilities were never on clearer display than when Williamson missed five games with an injury. During that stretch, Barrett averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

For as much promise as Barrett has, he may not even be the most intriguing piece of this deal. Robinson showed the potential to be one of the game's premier rim protectors and rollers in his rookie campaign with the Knicks.

He averaged 12.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per 75 possessions. Among players with at least 1,000 minutes this season, Robinson ranked eighth in the league in win shares per 48 minutes.

Smith and Ntilikina are both basically flyers at this point.

No, that haul wouldn't make up for the loss of Davis right away. It may never. But AD has plenty of leverage, and New Orleans would be wise to explore options that could better set it up for the future before he walks for nothing.

As for the Knicks, this deal would forfeit a ton of potential. But they have enough cap space to both absorb Davis' huge salary and sign Durant to his 35 percent max deal.

Even if the roster is fairly bare-bones after that, a top two of AD and KD is probably an instant contender.