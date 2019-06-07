Sergio Ramos, Spain Beat Faroe Islands 4-1 in 2020 Euro Qualifier

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Spain defeated the Faroe Islands 4-1 on the road in Group F qualification for the 2020 UEFA European Championship on Friday.

The hosts gave a plucky display, but their illustrious visitors scored three in the first half.

Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock after only five minutes, and Jesus Navas added a second after 19 minutes.

There was a rare moment of goal-scoring joy for the home side as Klaemint Olsen found the back of the net after 30 minutes.

However, an own goal from Faroese stopper Teitur Gestsson all but killed the game three minutes later.

Jose Gaya made it 4-1 with 19 minutes remaining as the Spanish cantered past the winning post.

Faroe Islands Fight But Spain Collect The Win

There was little doubt who would win this game. However, the home team did themselves proud as they worked as hard as they could.

Ramos' opener was expected. The skipper met Isco's cross and planted a trademark header past Gestsson.

The goal did not open the floodgates, but the Spanish played within their capabilities throughout the contest.

Navas continued to roll back the years as the forward made it 2-0 soon after, and Spain knew the points were already secure.

However, the moment of the match came as Klaemint Olsen scored for the hosts, and their supporters celebrated one of the finest football moments for their country.

The UEFA Nations League highlighted the finish:

The Faroese joy lasted just three minutes. A shot from Isco was agonisingly deflected into his own net by 'keeper Gestsson.

It was an unfortunate moment for the hosts as they dreamed of a shook comeback against the Spanish.

When Gaya made it four with a clinical chip in the latter stages, the Faroe Islands had emptied the tank and had nothing more to give.

Spain dominated possession as they do against most opponents and were happy to retreat and hold the ball for the final 20 minutes.

What's Next

Both nations feature again in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday. Spain are set to host Sweden, with the Faroe Islands entertaining Norway.