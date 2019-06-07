Daniel James Transfer to Manchester United from Swansea City Announced

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Daniel James of Swansea City thanks away supporters after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town an Swansea City at Portman Road Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)
Manchester United have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Daniel James from Swansea City.

The Red Devils made the announcement on their official website on Friday, with the winger set to arrive at Old Trafford after completing a medical.

The Wales international becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing since he was confirmed as club coach in March.

James has been impressive for the Swans since making his debut in 2016, and the forward will provide the much-needed width United have craved for a number of years.

The 21-year-old experienced a breakout campaign for Swansea in the EFL Championship last term, supplying his side with flair, assists and goals.

James scored five goals and provided seven assists for his club in all competitions, putting his name on the map as one to watch.

Speaking to MUTVSolskjaer recently said he is not just focussing on signing "ready-made stars" as he attempts to revamp United's squad options.

James fits this philosophy, and United could name a youthful and dynamic attack as the Welshman joins Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the forward line.

