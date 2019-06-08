Switzerland vs. England: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for UEFA Nations League

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Switzerland and England will look to move on from their UEFA Nations League semi-final disappointments in the competition's third-place play-off on Sunday.

The pair will go head-to-head at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal, where England lost 3-1 after extra time to the Netherlands on Thursday.

Switzerland had lost a day prior to hosts Portugal by the same scoreline inside 90 minutes.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN2 (USA), Univision Deportes (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (USA), Univision Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Odds: Switzerland (7-2), England (11-10)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

England took the lead in their match thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty, but after Matthijs de Ligt forced extra time with his header, calamitous errors from John Stones and Ross Barkley resulted in an own goal from Kyle Walker and a goal from Quincy Promes.

The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke saw parallels with the Three Lions' 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia, in which they went ahead but failed to build on their lead and eventually succumbed to pressure from their opponent:

Manager Gareth Southgate opted not to start those who had been involved in the UEFA Champions League final, but his chosen midfield of Declan Rice, Ross Barkley and Fabian Delph struggled to deal with counterparts Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum.

As for Switzerland, they were on the receiving end of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick:

Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert felt the Swiss had been the better side, if not for Ronaldo's efforts:

Xherdan Shaqiri threatened throughout, and England will also need to be wary of Haris Seferovic, who contributed six goals and an assist in four Nations League group games to send Switzerland to the finals.

The Three Lions might have more presence in the centre of the park this time around if Southgate decides to use the likes of Jordan Henderson and Dele Alli from the start, though.

If they do, they might find it easier to get attacking stars Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho involved, as there was little cohesion between the midfield and the front three against the Netherlands.

If England can provide more opportunities for their forward line, they should have the firepower necessary to see off Switzerland.