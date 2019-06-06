Steve Kerr Apologizes for Warriors Part-Owner Pushing Kyle Lowry in Game 3 Loss

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors is pushed by Warriors minority investor Mark Stevens (blue shirt) after falling into the seats after a play against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. According to to the Warriors, Stevens will not be in attendance for the remainder of the NBA Finals as they look further into the incident. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called out team investor Mark Stevens for his actions in Wednesday's game.

"I personally apologize to Kyle and the Raptors," Kerr said Thursday, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "That was unacceptable."

However, he also acknowledged that he hasn't seen a replay of the incident:

Stevens was sitting courtside for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors and appeared to shove Kyle Lowry after the point guard went out of play:

The Warriors apologized in an official statement Thursday, also noting that Stevens will not be allowed to attend any more games this series, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The issue has become a major topic around the league, with LeBron James weighing in defending Lowry:

The NBA released a statement, per Turner Sports' David Aldridge, calling the actions "unacceptable" while noting Stevens will not be able to attend any games while the matter is being reviewed.

It seems Kerr agrees with this assessment, although there is an added twist in the fact Stevens is a part owner and executive board member after purchasing shares of the team in 2013. 

Although he likely doesn't have quite as much power as majority owner Joe Lacob, it's possible he could have some authority over Kerr.

While the head coach has rarely been afraid to speak his mind, this could potentially lead to further problems within the organization down the line.

Related

    KD (Calf) Ruled Out for Game 4

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD (Calf) Ruled Out for Game 4

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Looney Could Return for Finals

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Looney Could Return for Finals

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Solo Steph Is the Best Steph

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Solo Steph Is the Best Steph

    Lauren Theisen
    via Deadspin

    Warriors Part-Owner Pushed Kyle Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Part-Owner Pushed Kyle Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report