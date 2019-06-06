Steve Kerr Apologizes for Warriors Part-Owner Pushing Kyle Lowry in Game 3 Loss

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called out team investor Mark Stevens for his actions in Wednesday's game.

"I personally apologize to Kyle and the Raptors," Kerr said Thursday, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "That was unacceptable."

However, he also acknowledged that he hasn't seen a replay of the incident:

Stevens was sitting courtside for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors and appeared to shove Kyle Lowry after the point guard went out of play:

The Warriors apologized in an official statement Thursday, also noting that Stevens will not be allowed to attend any more games this series, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The issue has become a major topic around the league, with LeBron James weighing in defending Lowry:

The NBA released a statement, per Turner Sports' David Aldridge, calling the actions "unacceptable" while noting Stevens will not be able to attend any games while the matter is being reviewed.

It seems Kerr agrees with this assessment, although there is an added twist in the fact Stevens is a part owner and executive board member after purchasing shares of the team in 2013.

Although he likely doesn't have quite as much power as majority owner Joe Lacob, it's possible he could have some authority over Kerr.

While the head coach has rarely been afraid to speak his mind, this could potentially lead to further problems within the organization down the line.