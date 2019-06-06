Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens Banned from Games After Pushing Kyle Lowry

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 05: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors talks to the media during a press conference after Game Three of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rey Josue II/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games after he shoved Kyle Lowry in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

"A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league," the NBA said in a press release. "As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games."

The Warriors previously said Stevens would not be allowed to attend games for the remainder of the 2019 Finals.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standard that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the Warriors said in a press release. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

