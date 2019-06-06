Warriors Part-Owner Mark Stevens Banned from Games After Pushing Kyle Lowry

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games after he shoved Kyle Lowry in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league," the NBA said in a press release. "As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games."

The Warriors previously said Stevens would not be allowed to attend games for the remainder of the 2019 Finals.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standard that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the Warriors said in a press release. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."

