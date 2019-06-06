WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardJune 6, 2019
WWE will hold it's third pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, but this time it will take the name of an event previously held in Australia, Super Showdown.
Let's take a look at what you need to know about Friday's show.
Venue: King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET (main show), 1 p.m. ET (Kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network
Super ShowDown Card
Here is the full lineup of matches on the SSD card, according to WWE.com:
- 50-Man Royal Rumble
- Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
- The Usos vs. The Revival
- Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan
- Triple H vs. Randy Orton
- The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
- Finn Balor vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship)
- Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Universal Championship)
PPV Live Stream
The Super ShowDown Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Youtube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Money in the Bank on WWE Network. Here is an updated list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions
The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharing its thoughts and predictions leading up to Sunday's show.
- Aaron Bower looked at why fans should be excited about this show.
- Kevin Berge examined the possibility of Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.
- Yours truly offered predictions for every match on the card.
Other Super Showdown Thoughts
WWE's third event in Saudi Arabia hasn't been given as much attention in the press as its previous shows, but WWE still insists this event will be as big or bigger than WrestleMania in its advertising material.
The dream match between Goldberg and The Undertaker is coming about 20 years too late for it to be a classic. They might surprise us, but nobody should expect a 20-minute clinic.
The possibility of Lesnar cashing in his contract is high after he told Paul Heyman he would do it Friday while he was attacking Rollins on Raw.
This show is not going to be talked about much after it's over unless Lesnar leaves with a title around his waist. The best thing we can do is hope the Superstars of WWE put on a fun PPV before everyone moves on to Stomping Grounds on June 23.
Super ShowDown: Live Stream, Start Time and Match Card