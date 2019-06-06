WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE will hold it's third pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, but this time it will take the name of an event previously held in Australia, Super Showdown.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about Friday's show.

Venue: King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia



Start Time: 2 p.m. ET (main show), 1 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Super ShowDown Card

Here is the full lineup of matches on the SSD card, according to WWE.com:

PPV Live Stream

The Super ShowDown Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Youtube and WWE Network.

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharing its thoughts and predictions leading up to Sunday's show.

Other Super Showdown Thoughts

WWE's third event in Saudi Arabia hasn't been given as much attention in the press as its previous shows, but WWE still insists this event will be as big or bigger than WrestleMania in its advertising material.

The dream match between Goldberg and The Undertaker is coming about 20 years too late for it to be a classic. They might surprise us, but nobody should expect a 20-minute clinic.

The possibility of Lesnar cashing in his contract is high after he told Paul Heyman he would do it Friday while he was attacking Rollins on Raw.

This show is not going to be talked about much after it's over unless Lesnar leaves with a title around his waist. The best thing we can do is hope the Superstars of WWE put on a fun PPV before everyone moves on to Stomping Grounds on June 23.