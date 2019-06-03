Early Match Card Predictions for Entire WWE Super ShowDown 2019 PPVJune 3, 2019
Early Match Card Predictions for Entire WWE Super ShowDown 2019 PPV
Friday's Super ShowDown pay-per-view will be the third event from WWE to take place in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Even though we have only had a couple of these shows before, it has become clear the company doesn't intend for it to have a huge impact on its current programming.
The biggest match on the card, Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, is something nobody ever thought we would see since both wrestlers seem to be close to hanging up their boots for good.
The rest of the show is standard PPV fare, but a few matches have the potential to make it worth watching. Let's go through the entire card and make some predictions for Friday's event.
The Undertaker vs. Goldberg
The Undertaker and Goldberg have never had a singles match with each other, but with both men being part-time performers, nobody is expecting this to be an instant classic.
This will be one of those times when the two entrances will probably last longer than the match itself, but the idea of seeing two legends like them in the ring together is still tempting to a lot of fans.
Goldberg surprised a lot of people when he returned to WWE to feud with Brock Lesnar, but he hasn't done much since losing the Universal Championship to The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 33.
Neither Superstar will stick around long enough to benefit from a victory, so the most likely outcome is The Undertaker getting the win.
However, if the plan is to have more than one match, Goldberg might score an upset to set up a future showdown at SummerSlam.
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Triple H and Randy Orton have been feuding on and off for over a decade. WWE knows fans have seen everything these two have to offer in promos so it has wisely been building this story through video packages showing their shared history.
Despite the number of times we have seen this combination, some fans are excited to see Orton and Triple H lock horns again because they are at different points in their careers.
The Viper is no longer the rookie using Triple H as a stepping stone. He is now the grizzled veteran who no longer has anything to prove to anyone.
The Game has been in and out of storylines for the past year. He has fully transitioned from wrestler to management so he no longer benefits from wins or suffers from losses.
Orton might not necessarily need a win, but it makes more sense for him to walk out of Saudi Arabia with a victory so he can build momentum for whatever comes next.
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin seems to be the pet project someone in WWE cannot let go of, but despite a lot of hate from the WWE Universe, he continues to improve as a heel and as an overall performer.
This is not an important PPV so giving The Lone Wolf a chance to shine against the universal champion isn't going to mess up any future plans.
If anything, this is Corbin's chance to win over some fans by proving he is worthy of being in the ring with one of WWE's best performers.
Rollins is going to retain his title at the end of the night, but Corbin might end up being the one who benefits most if he is able to put on an impressive performance.
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon has moved on from The Miz and set his sights on taking out Roman Reigns, but nobody has stopped to ask whether this feud is necessary.
We have seen Reigns feud with the McMahon family before. There is no new ground to tread with this storyline, but again this is how WWE is choosing to fill the card for an event nobody will be talking about once it's over.
McMahon is a daredevil who has provided us with countless memorable moments over the years. There is a good chance he will do something risky in this bout to make it feel more important.
Hopefully, this feud ends at Super ShowDown when Reigns secures the win. After that, Elias will be his next target at Stomping Grounds on June 23.
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley is the kind of match WWE was built on. It's two powerhouses who are going to go in the ring and destroy each other.
The Monster Among Men was once the hottest act in WWE, but he has cooled quite a bit in 2019. Lashley was also once on the cusp of greatness and found himself back in the midcard scene.
This might not be an important show in the grand scheme of things, but this match is important for these two Superstars because it's a chance to show the WWE Universe why it should care about them.
Both men would benefit from a win so it's tough to predict. Lashley has been aligned with Drew McIntyre and Corbin for some time so if they appear during the match, The All Mighty is going to be the one having his hand raised at the end of the night.
Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
Lars Sullivan still finds himself being pushed by WWE after being fined $100,000 for making racially insensitive remarks on a bodybuilding forum several years ago, according to Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated.
Unless his punishment also includes losing his first PPV match, Sullivan is going to destroy Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.
There is no need to go further into this since it's going to be a glorified squash match.
Finn Balor vs. Andrade
One of the matches WWE fans are guaranteed to enjoy at Super ShowDown is Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental Championship.
This won't be their first encounter, but it's going to be the most important because El Idolo finally looks like he is being taken seriously by management.
This is going to be a fun, high-flying contest between two of the most talented performers on the SmackDown roster. It will likely be the match of the night if their past encounters are anything to go by.
Management probably wants this event to have at least one or two memorable clips. Andrade winning the IC title is going to be one of those moments the company can feature in a highlight reel to show how successful the show was next Monday on Raw.
Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler are two of the most consistent performers on the entire WWE roster. Putting them together for a match is almost guaranteed to yield positive results.
They have had numerous matches over the years, but this will be their first time doing battle over the WWE Championship.
As two Superstars who were overlooked by management many times, this feels like a redemption story for both men. Ziggler might be the heel, but he has been just as much of an underdog as Kingston.
If anything, this feels like it should have been saved for a bigger PPV so their story could be told properly. They have done a good job building up the match, but it could have been even better had it been saved for SummerSlam on August 11.
As much as Ziggler deserves a run with the WWE title, it's not the right time for Kingston to lose it. He needs at least a couple more successful title defenses before the company should even consider taking the belt from him.
Kington will leave with the title, but Ziggler might not be done with him after Super ShowDown.
What are your predictions for Friday's show?