Early Match Card Predictions for Entire WWE Super ShowDown 2019 PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's Super ShowDown pay-per-view will be the third event from WWE to take place in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Even though we have only had a couple of these shows before, it has become clear the company doesn't intend for it to have a huge impact on its current programming.

The biggest match on the card, Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, is something nobody ever thought we would see since both wrestlers seem to be close to hanging up their boots for good.

The rest of the show is standard PPV fare, but a few matches have the potential to make it worth watching. Let's go through the entire card and make some predictions for Friday's event.