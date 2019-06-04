Will Brock Lesnar Actually Cash-in at Super ShowDown and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Super ShowDown this Friday will be host to several major wrestling matches on paper. The Undertaker will battle Goldberg for the first time ever while Triple H and Randy Orton will fight once again with pride and status on the line.

However, the age of these competitors was showing in how little they appeared on WWE programming up until this week. Monday Night Raw attempted to rectify this by putting the veterans in the final hour of the show, but none of them managed to stand out.

The Viper and The Game threw generic barbs at each other without doing much to get people actually interested in seeing their latest contest in a long series of fine, over-long battles.

The Deadman had to rush through a promo with barely enough time to get out his last line to Goldberg before the show ended. Moreover, there was no real reason stated for why the two have decided to fight.

However, this did not make Raw a waste of an episode. Many stars got a chance to shine, just not many with a major spotlight at Super ShowDown.

It was a night where young men and women were pushed forward to more relevance with some clear stars rising to the occasion while others fell frustratingly short.