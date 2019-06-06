Image: Rockets Reveal New Secondary Logo for 2019-20 Season

Tyler Conway

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, talks with teammate Chris Paul as they walk off the court during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The Rockets won 130-105. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are adding some more gray and black to their colorway.

The Rockets unveiled a new secondary logo Thursday, which features a dark gray ball with black accents and the trademark red "R" logo out front:

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported the Rockets are set to unveil new uniforms for the 2019-20 season as well. The black alternates, which work well with this new secondary logo, are the only jerseys set to return from this season.

This will mark the first time the Rockets have changed their primary uniforms since 2003. They are keeping the same primary logo, though, so it's unclear how much of a change will be happening.

The shift in uniforms comes in what might be an offseason of flux in Houston. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Rockets are exploring potential trades for every player on their roster besides James Harden and Chris Paul. The team already jettisoned most of their assistant coaches and will go into 2019-20 with Mike D'Antoni in the final year of his contract.

As for the new logo, it's hard to call it particularly inspired one way or another. Fans in the Rockets' mentions seemed disappointed at the lack of creativity or callbacks to past logos, many of which stand out more than Houston's current colors.   

