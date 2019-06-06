Raptors vs. Warriors: Best Highlights, Comments from Game 3 of 2019 NBA Finals

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors lost at Oracle Arena for the first time in the NBA Finals since Game 7 in 2016 on Wednesday night.

The Warriors, who were playing without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, failed to hold serve at home against a Toronto team that received 106 of its 123 points from its starting five.

Perhaps the most surprising performance out of the Toronto lineup came from Danny Green, who finished with 18 points on six three-pointers.

Green also came up with a massive block in transition at the start of the fourth quarter, as he hustled down the floor to deny Quinn Cook at the rim.

Before Wednesday's game, Green received some advice from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner.

"I just brought him over here because I saw him messing around in warm-ups," O'Neal said. "I said 'hey man, this is the Finals. Leave it and stop f-ing around. Get your game right."

Green joked about O'Neal's qualifications after the game, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Eleven of the 17 points from bench players came from Fred Van Vleet, who delivered the dagger from three-point range during a crazy sequence late in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard continued his impressive postseason with a 30-point performance that led the Raptors in scoring.

After Game 3, the Raptors players and head coach Nick Nurse revealed the phrase "Let It Rip" was written on the whiteboard in the locker room, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Toronto certainly let it rip, as it became the third team in NBA Finals history to shoot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line, per ESPN Stats and Info.

With Thompson and Durant inactive for Game 3, Stephen Curry did his best to keep the Warriors in the contest.

Curry scored 17 of his game-high 47 points in the first quarter and never slowed down from three-point range, as he hit six shots from beyond the arc.

The Golden State guard was also able to matriculate his way into the paint to score some key baskets and keep the Warriors within striking distance.

Although the Warriors face a bit of a tough task to get back into the series, Draymond Green laid out the strategy to win the title in the simplest way possible, per NBA on TNT.

"We just have to continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto win Game 5, come back to Oracle win Game 6 and then celebrate," Green said.

Warriors head coach told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that he expects Thompson to be on the floor for Game 4, while Durant's status is still to be determined.

Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he would know more Thursday morning about his status for Game 4.

While it had to be frustrating to see Thompson on the bench for Game 3, Green provided some perspective on his teammate sitting out, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

If there is any team that knows that a series is far from over after three games, it is the Warriors, who were up 2-1 and then 3-1 before collapsing against Cleveland in 2016.

With that in mind, the Warriors will not panic going into Game 4 and should be able to level the series before it goes back to Toronto.

If the Raptors somehow win a second game at Oracle Arena, then panic will start to set in about Golden State's title chances.

Statistics obtained from NBA.com.