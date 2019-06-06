Alvaro Morata Talks Chelsea Struggles, Wants Atletico Madrid Stay

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alvaro Morata has opened up on his time at Chelsea and revealed he wants to remain with Atletico Madrid permanently.

The Spaniard joined Atleti on an 18-month loan in January after a disappointing time at Stamford Bridge since his arrival in 2017.

He told Goal's Alberto Pinero: "I had a very bad time in London. In the end, I was training alone. I talked to [manager] Maurizio Sarri, and he told me some things that I knew were not going to be as he had said. I was very nervous. My wife was in shock with me."

Morata contributed 15 goals and six assists in his first season while dealing with a back injury.

The 26-year-old had nine goals to his name this season prior to his loan switch, but he repeatedly failed to convince.

He often struggled to time his runs, and when he wasn't caught offside, he missed numerous chances from one-on-one situations and was widely criticised as a result.

Morata told Pinero that he endured a crisis of confidence at Chelsea but felt it was his "destiny" to rejoin Atletico, with whom he spent time as a teenager.

He added:

"I have said it many times: there is a moment in which there are things that surpass fame, money and everything. Thank God, at Atletico I've been able to have a bit of all of this, but I would love to be here every year that I'm able to play at the highest level.

"I want to stay at Atletico but, contractually, Chelsea can call me back. We will see what happens in the negotiations between them, but the two clubs already know what I want. I only ask, please, as I said to Atletico, do everything possible to do it as soon as possible. Because I just want to be here."

Upon joining Los Rojiblancos in January, Morata netted six goals and laid on one assist in 17 matches—a reasonable return for a team that was not particularly prolific in front of goal.

As the Spanish Football Podcast observed, Morata was impressive for Atletico:

His presence will be needed even more next season, as chief goalscorer Antoine Griezmann has announced his decision to leave the club this summer.

Morata appears to rely on his confidence more than most, and it's evident he has rediscovered it at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

A successful return to Chelsea seems highly unlikely, while staying in Madrid will give him the opportunity to get his career back on track while he's still in his prime.