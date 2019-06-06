Najila Trindade Explains Rape Accusation Against Neymar

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Najila Trindade, the woman who has accused Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel room on May 15, has discussed the allegations publicly for the first time since she filed a police report in Brazil on Friday.

She spoke to Roberto Cabrini of Brazilian TV channel SBT and told him the Paris Saint-Germain forward became "aggressive" when she told him they could not have sex without a condom:

Per ESPN, she said:

"When I asked him if he brought a condom, he said no. So I told him that nothing would happen. He didn't listen, he turned, and he committed the act ... I said, 'Stop. Stop. No! Stop.' But he didn't say much. He only acted.

"I just want justice. He left me very traumatised. I want him to pay for what he did."

Per BBC News, when asked by Cabrini to clarify if what happened as an assault or rape, the model said it was "an assault together with rape."

She added Neymar was "aggressive, totally different than the boy that I got to know through the messages."

A video, purportedly of Trindade and Neymar in a hotel room and filmed by the former, has also emerged:

According to Fox Sports, the player said: "No, no, no, do not hit me, no."

Trindade can then be heard saying "No? You're going to hit me, right? Aren't you going to hit me?"

After she hit Neymar and threw an object at him, she added: "I'm going to hit you, you know why. Because you beat me up yesterday."

Neymar denied the allegations in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday:

The video—which included messages exchanged between the two and pictures of them, some of which had to be censored—was removed by the platform for violating its rules.

Having shared the photos without Trindade's consent, he may have broken Brazilian law, which is also being investigated by police.

Trindade confirmed that Neymar paid for her flight to Paris and hotel room after the pair sent messages to one another on Instagram.

Neymar was preparing to take part in the Copa America with Brazil this month, but on Wednesday he suffered a ruptured ankle ligament in a 2-0 friendly win over Qatar that will keep him out of the tournament.