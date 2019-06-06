Drake Trolls Klay Thompson, Warriors on IG After Raptors' Game 3 Win

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake continues to be a storyline in the 2019 NBA Finals.

After his beloved Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Wednesday's Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead, the rapper took to Instagram to troll Klay Thompson, who didn't play with a hamstring injury:

This is far from the first trash talk between Drake and the Warriors in this series.

He appeared to take shots at Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after Toronto's Game 1 win when he said he was selling Curry's hair lint on eBay with the username DraymondShouldntWear23.

He also called Green "trash" in a back-and-forth as Golden State left the floor.

As if that wasn't enough, Drake arrived at Game 2 wearing a hoodie with Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister on the back and a caption reading "KEVIN?!?!?!" in an apparent shot at the injured Kevin Durant.

Durant and Thompson then talked trash to Drake after the Warriors evened the series in Game 2.

For those who wanted plenty of Drake storylines in these Finals, there's only one thing to say: We started at the bottom and now we're here.