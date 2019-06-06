Drake Trolls Klay Thompson, Warriors on IG After Raptors' Game 3 Win

Drake Trolls Klay Thompson, Warriors on IG After Raptors' Game 3 WinJune 6, 2019
Drake continues to be a storyline in the 2019 NBA Finals.
After his beloved Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Wednesday's Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead, the rapper took to Instagram to troll Klay Thompson, who didn't play with a hamstring injury:
This is far from the first trash talk between Drake and the Warriors in this series.
He appeared to take shots at Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after Toronto's Game 1 win when he said he was selling Curry's hair lint on eBay with the username DraymondShouldntWear23.
He also called Green "trash" in a back-and-forth as Golden State left the floor.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
As if that wasn't enough, Drake arrived at Game 2 wearing a hoodie with Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister on the back and a caption reading "KEVIN?!?!?!" in an apparent shot at the injured Kevin Durant.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Drake is in the building. Check out the back of the hoodie 👀 https://t.co/sFTrIlauol
Durant and Thompson then talked trash to Drake after the Warriors evened the series in Game 2.
For those who wanted plenty of Drake storylines in these Finals, there's only one thing to say: We started at the bottom and now we're here.
Dubs Supporting Cast Prove Unworthy of Steph's Brilliance