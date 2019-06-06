Video: Raptors Fans Sing 'O Canada' in Oracle Arena After Game 3 Win

NBA Photos/Getty Images

A powerful and boisterous Toronto Raptors contingent took over Oracle Arena and sang "O Canada" after the Raps beat the host Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday:

Raps fans have created a remarkable scene in their own city, most notably in Scotiabank Arena and Maple Leaf Square, otherwise known as Jurassic Park. They've clearly migrated west, however, and let everyone left in the building know about it post-victory.

The difference in Toronto's fandom is that an entire country stands behind the team. Also, if the Raps win, Canada would have its first championship in the MLB, NBA or NHL since the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1993 World Series.

Canada is clearly on Toronto's side, but the United States is as well, minus three states, per BetOnline:

However, Oracle Arena may very well get back to its usually scheduled programming for Game 4 on Friday, featuring Warriors wins and deafening crowds. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could be making returns from a strained right calf and a hamstring injury, respectively.

Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he'll "know more in the morning" when asked about his status.

Thompson didn't play Wednesday, but he was active, leading to the possibility that he could be good to go in 48 hours.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. ET Friday.