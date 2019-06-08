1 Surprise Draft Target for Every NBA Team

25 of 25

Dallas Mavericks (37): Tacko Fall, C, UCF

This is early for a 23-year-old with major question marks, but it seems up the alley of outside-the-box Mavs owner Mark Cuban. Fall's standing reach stretches above the rim. He helped himself as much as anyone at the combine. In some universe—hopefully this one—next season's Dallas team is rolling out a lineup with Luka Doncic as a jumbo playmaker, Kristaps Porzingis as a jumbo 4 and Fall as a jumbo human.

Sacramento Kings (40, 47, 60): Miye Oni, SG/SF, Yale

While Sacramento's needs list starts with rim protection and a backup point guard, the Kings could use this past season's breakout as justification for going the best-player-available route. Oni, possibly the first Ivy League prospect to be drafted since 1995, boasts an all-around skill set that yielded per-game averages of 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 blocks as a junior.

Los Angeles Clippers (48, 56): Jaylen Hoard, PF, Wake Forest

While the Clippers might covet safe options to slot alongside the star free agents they hope to find, safety isn't available this late in the draft. So, why not gamble on a good athlete with Association-ready physical tools? If Hoard's shot comes around (his form looks good, but he only made 22.6 percent of his threes), he'd give L.A. a multipositional defender with range.

Toronto Raptors (59): Dedric Lawson, PF, Kansas

While productive at Kansas, Lawson isn't for everyone. He's a limited athlete and low-volume shooter, making him a tricky fit in today's NBA. But the Raptors have shown a willingness to work with bigs of all types, and his scoring profile looks more interesting than that of Greg Monroe, whom Toronto added in free agency last summer (then traded away in February).

Denver Nuggets (No Picks): N/A

While the Nuggets don't have a draft pick, they'll still have a high-profile freshman heading into next season. Michael Porter Jr., last year's 14th selection, should finally make his pro debut at summer league after having his would-be rookie season wiped out by a back injury.

Houston Rockets (No Picks): N/A

Not only are the win-now Rockets without a pick in this draft, but their future selections are up for grabs too.

