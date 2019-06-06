Woj: Kyrie Irving 'Serious' About Signing with Nets; Brooklyn Vying for Top FAs

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the second quarter in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are making their move to land Kyrie Irving in free agency.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the point guard is "serious" about joining the Nets this summer, and the team is just as serious about landing the NBA's top free agents.

Brooklyn took a big step toward that by agreeing to clear Allen Crabbe's contract in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Nets agreed to give up Crabbe, the No. 17 pick in this year's draft and a lottery-protected 2020 pick in exchange for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-rounder, per Wojnarowski.

   

    

