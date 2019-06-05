Watch Warriors Troll Drake by Playing Pusha T's 'Story of Adidon' Before Game 3

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The Warriors have taken their beef from trollery to savage diss tracks.

Video captured before Wednesday night's Game 3 matchup between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors shows Oracle Arena playing Pusha T's "Story of Adidon" during the pregame session:

For those unfamiliar, Adidon was Pusha's response track to Drake's "Duppy Freestyle." Before Adidon, Duppy was the most ruthless and well-received diss between the two rappers, whose feud had been festering for years before bubbling to the surface last spring.

While Duppy drew praise, Adidon was one of the most ruthless diss tracks in rap history. It included bars on all of the following:

The failed marriage of Drake's parents The absence of Drake's father The son whom Drake kept secret An accusation that Drake is an absent parent Drake's producer and close friend 40's m ultiple sclerosis diagnosis

The Milwaukee Bucks played into the Pusha-Drake beef when Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Marc Edens, wore a Pusha shirt during the Eastern Conference Finals. The Fiserv Forum also played Pusha T's music before Game 5 in Milwaukee.

But Adidon? That's a whole new level of beef—one only appropriate for the NBA Finals.