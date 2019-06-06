Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley Headline 2019 NBA Awards Presenters

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, actress Tiffany Haddish and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will be among the presenters at the 2019 NBA Awards ceremony, the league announced Thursday.

The show, which will be hosted by Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, will air Monday, June 24 on TNT. Comedian Hasan Minhaj, actress Issa Rae, comedian Amanda Seales, Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker and model Ashley Graham will also present.

The third annual ceremony honors the brightest achievements of the 2018-19 season, with nearly every major individual award being handed out. The NBA announced the finalists for the awards last month:

MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Paul George

Defensive Player of the Year: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Rudy Gobert

Rookie of the Year: Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton

Most Improved: De'Aaron Fox, D'Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam

Sixth Man: Montrezl Harrell, Domantas Sabonis, Lou Williams

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Mike Malone, Doc Rivers

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson will also be co-recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Oscar Robertson (2018) and Bill Russell (2017) were the first two to receive the honor.

Broadcaster Robin Roberts will receive the Sager Strong Award, which is given to "an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion, and grace." Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams (2017) and Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo (2018) previously received the honor.

The Sager Strong Award is named after late broadcaster Craig Sager, who died of cancer at age 65 in 2016.