Jets GM Rumors: NY 'Not Thrilled' with Perception Job Is Joe Douglas' to Lose

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly taken another step in the process of hiring a new general manager.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the AFC East team held a second round of interviews with Philadelphia Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

However, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News noted Jets "are not thrilled with the perception" that the job is Douglas' if he wants it.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said "Douglas is considered the favorite to land the job by people around the NFL."

Head coach Adam Gase has been serving as the interim general manager since the Jets fired Mike Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger in May.

According to Mehta, there was some disagreement between Gase and Maccagnan when the latter was general manager about signing running back Le'Veon Bell. Gase apparently was uncomfortable spending so much money on the running back position.

As for the search, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported earlier Wednesday that "every expectation" is Douglas will be the one the Jets hire. La Canfora noted New York was talking about the financial aspect of the job with Douglas with a potential announcement pending later this week.

However, Mehta made it clear such an announcement may not happen in the immediate future, especially if there are still some other candidates in play.

Douglas joined the Eagles in 2016 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 campaign and an NFC Divisional Round appearance last year.