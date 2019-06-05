Jets GM Rumors: NY 'Not Thrilled' with Perception Job Is Joe Douglas' to Lose

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 30: Joe Douglas, Vice President of Player Personnel of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly taken another step in the process of hiring a new general manager. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the AFC East team held a second round of interviews with Philadelphia Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

However, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News noted Jets "are not thrilled with the perception" that the job is Douglas' if he wants it.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said "Douglas is considered the favorite to land the job by people around the NFL."

Head coach Adam Gase has been serving as the interim general manager since the Jets fired Mike Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger in May.

According to Mehta, there was some disagreement between Gase and Maccagnan when the latter was general manager about signing running back Le'Veon Bell. Gase apparently was uncomfortable spending so much money on the running back position.

As for the search, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported earlier Wednesday that "every expectation" is Douglas will be the one the Jets hire. La Canfora noted New York was talking about the financial aspect of the job with Douglas with a potential announcement pending later this week.

However, Mehta made it clear such an announcement may not happen in the immediate future, especially if there are still some other candidates in play.

Douglas joined the Eagles in 2016 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 campaign and an NFC Divisional Round appearance last year.

Related

    Cops: Bell's Girlfriends Steal $500K of Jewelry from Him 🤔

    Le'Veon apparently has girlfriends, plural...

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Cops: Bell's Girlfriends Steal $500K of Jewelry from Him 🤔

    Le'Veon apparently has girlfriends, plural...

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Jets Expect Quinnen Williams to Be 'Full Go' Next Week

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Jets Expect Quinnen Williams to Be 'Full Go' Next Week

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Darnold's 'Growing Pains' Right Now Could Pay Off This Fall

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold's 'Growing Pains' Right Now Could Pay Off This Fall

    Andy Vasquez
    via North Jersey

    Odell Says He's Ready to 'Hang Banners' with Browns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Says He's Ready to 'Hang Banners' with Browns

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report