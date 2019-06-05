WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss, Natalya May Be Allowed to Wrestle at Super ShowDown

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is still in negotiations with the Saudi General Sports Authority about potentially adding a women's match to the Super ShowDown card Friday, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

Satin reported Natalya and Alexa Bliss flew to Saudi Arabia in case they're allowed to step inside the ring.

Bliss and Sasha Banks made history in December 2017 when they competed in the first women's match in the United Arab Emirates.

WWE has made incremental progress involving women in their Saudi-based shows.

Not only did no women feature in Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, but the Saudi General Sports Authority also issued an apology after a WWE aired a promotional video at the event that included some stars from the women's division.

At Crown Jewel last November, however, the promotion worked it out with Saudi Arabia to allow Renee Young to work in her usual commentary role.

Many have criticized WWE for its deal with Saudi Arabia, citing, among other things, the country's poor human rights record and the government's role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at their consulate in Turkey.

Triple H argued the company could have a positive impact by working directly with Saudi Arabia, per the Independent's Matty Paddock:

"You can't dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women's evolution in the world and what you can't do is effect change anywhere by staying away from it.

"While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia."

Time is obviously running out for Natalya and Bliss to be included on Super ShowDown.

Having them wrestle in Saudi Arabia would be another step in the right direction, but it would unlikely silence the critics unhappy with WWE's relationship with the Saudi regime.