Granit Xhaka 'Feeling Very Good' at Arsenal Despite Inter Milan Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly showing interest, but Granit Xhaka is "feeling very good" at Arsenal and would welcome the chance to captain the Gunners.

The midfielder spoke to Blick (h/t Metro) and sounded like a man content to continue playing for the north London club: "I still have a long-term contract here. I am currently feeling very good, both professionally and personally."

Xhaka remaining in the fold at the Emirates Stadium may depend on him being captain. It's a possibility the former Borussia Monchengladbach man is relishing: "Hoping for me is not the right word. Would I be incredibly proud and like to lead the team as captain? Absolutely, but I try, even without the armband, to be a leader and take responsibility."

He may not get the chance, with Inter and new manager Antonio Conte said to be keen on the 26-year-old playmaker, per RSI Sport (h/t Jake Lambourne of The Sun).

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira doesn't think the Nerazzurri are interested:

Xhaka moving on may appeal to many Gunners fans. The Switzerland international is a skilled technician in possession but is guilty of mistakes off the ball.

He's reckless making tackles and prone to easy giveaways. Both foibles showed up when Xhaka and his country lost 3-1 to Portugal in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Xhaka has his critics, but he is also capable of conducting play with a wand of a left foot and a diverse range of passes. Those qualities are vital in the possession-based game Arsenal still rely on, even though the Gunners' free-flowing style has waned somewhat since Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the dugout last summer.

Emery came to rely on Xhaka during his first season in charge, naming the midfielder as one of his five captains. The 26-year-old also started 40 games in all competitions.

Arsenal still need Xhaka's ability to knit possession together between the lines. Emery wants his team "to be protagonists," and Xhaka will be key to keeping the Gunners on the front foot next season.