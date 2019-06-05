Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He'd Participate in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after grounding into a force-out against the Colorado Rockies to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has already followed in his father's footsteps as a Major League slugger. 

He will try to follow in his footsteps as a Home Run Derby champion as well.

ESPN's Marly Rivera asked Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday whether he would participate in this year's Home Run Derby in Cleveland, and he revealed he would gladly do so. The elder Guerrero won the Home Run Derby in 2007.

Guerrero Jr. has played 32 games this season for the Blue Jays and is slashing .248/.316/.446 with six home runs and 13 RBI.

While he hasn't put up spectacular numbers just yet, he is known for his majestic blasts in batting practice. He was taking batting practice with the Blue Jays back in 2015 when he was just 16 years old and wasted no time launching a long ball in his first batting practice of the season:

Toronto is 16.5 games back in the American League East, but Guerrero can at least help it win something this year if he delivers on his vast potential in the Home Run Derby.

