Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'I Was Ready to Quit' After Torn Quad Injury

Chris Elise/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins worked his way back from a torn Achilles only to suffer a torn quad at the start of the postseason, which caused him to question his entire career:

"I had to dig deep. I had to do some soul-searching," Cousins told Rachel Nichols. "Throughout both injuries, there were times where I was like, 'Forget it.' ... I couldn't go out that way."

The Golden State Warriors center missed more than a month with the latest injury but worked his way back in time to compete in the NBA Finals.

After playing just eight minutes of Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors, Cousins made a huge impact in Game 2 with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 28 minutes of action.

He was once again starting to look like the player who was named an All-Star in each of the past four seasons.

The 28-year-old initially surprised many when he signed a one-year deal with Golden State in the offseason, but he wasn't able to play in games until late January, nearly a year after first suffering his Achilles injury while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors also gave him the opportunity to compete in the playoffs for the first time in his career, but he was once again sidelined in his second game.

It appeared he would miss the entire postseason, but he fought his way back and now could be a significant contributor going forward. It will also help him earn a new deal as he goes into free agency once again this summer.