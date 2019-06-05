Dwyane Wade Memoir '3 Dimensional' to Be Released Oct. 22

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

A memoir detailing the life and basketball career of Dwyane Wade entitled "3 Dimensional" is set to be released Oct. 22.

According to the Associated Press, William Morrow will be publishing the memoir, and it will focus on D-Wade's upbringing on the South Side of Chicago and his development into a 13-time All-Star and three-time champion with the Miami Heat.

Wade said it will tell the story of his "roller-coaster journey."

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer retired following the 2018-19 campaign after 16 NBA seasons. Aside from one season with the Chicago Bulls and part of one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade was a member of the Heat for the rest of his career.

D-Wade is synonymous with the Heat's greatest successes, including leading them to their first NBA title in team history in 2006. He also joined forces with LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010 and helped lead Miami to four straight NBA Finals, as well as two more championships.

The memoir will also tell the story of Wade's rise collegiately at Marquette and his marriage to actress Gabrielle Union.

The "3 Dimensional" memoir will mark Wade's second major foray into writing, as he previously penned "A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball" in 2012.