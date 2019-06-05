Carlos Aranda, Raul Bravo Reportedly Threatened Huesca President for €100K

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Former footballers Carlos Aranda and Raul Bravo reportedly threatened Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa in a bid to extract €100,000 from him as part of the ongoing match-fixing scandal in Spanish football.

According to El Mundo (h/t Marca), Lasaosa was sent a "threatening message from Aranda to pay him a debt of €100,000, not knowing exactly the origin of it."

The following day, former Huesca defender Inigo Lopez is said to have told the club's medical chief, Juan Carlos Galindo, that the "bad guys are back in charge."



The news follows further reporting from El Mundo (h/t Marca) that Aranda and Bravo have been charged with corruption in sport, among other crimes, along with Real Valladolid midfielder Borja Fernandez.

Recorded phone conversations confirmed that Aranda bribed seven players in Valladolid's end-of-season clash with Valencia to let Los Che win both halves of the contest.

Valencia secured a 2-0 win thanks to a first-half goal from Carlos Soler and an effort from Rodrigo after the break.

The win secured them a place in the top four on the final matchday of La Liga's season and ensured they'll be playing in the UEFA Champions League in the next campaign, though Valencia have not been implicated in any wrongdoing.