2019 MLB Draft Results: Easy-to-View Grades for Each Franchise

After two days of the 2019 MLB Draft, the top levels of every organization look a bit different.

Some teams added high-upside prospects who will quickly be seen near the top of prospect rankings before eventually contributing at the major league level. Others will end up with players who do little more than just fill out the minor league rosters.

It will be years until we know which picks will pay off the most, but some teams still had a smarter approach based on what they needed entering Monday.

Here is a look at grades following Day 2 of the MLB draft.

Arizona Diamondbacks: A+ (Best Pick: No. 33 Brennan Malone)

Atlanta Braves: C (Best Pick: No. 247 Ricky DeVito)

Baltimore Orioles: A+ (Best Pick: No. 1 Adley Rutschman)

Boston Red Sox: B (Best Pick: No. 69 Matthew Lugo)

Chicago Cubs: B (Best Pick: No. 64 Chase Strumpf)

Chicago White Sox: A- (Best Pick: No. 3 Andrew Vaughn)

Cincinnati Reds: B (Best Pick: No. 85 Tyler Callihan)

Cleveland Indians: C+ (Best Pick: No. 250 Will Brennan)

Colorado Rockies: C (Best Pick: No. 77 Karl Kauffmann)

Detroit Tigers: A (Best Pick: No. 172 Cooper Johnson)

Houston Astros: A- (Best Pick: No. 166 Hunter Brown)

Kansas City Royals: A (Best Pick: No. 2 Bobby Witt Jr.)

Los Angeles Angels: B (Best Pick: No. 55 Kyren Paris)

Los Angeles Dodgers: A+ (Best Pick: No. 31 Michael Busch)

Miami Marlins: A (Best Pick: No. 35 Kameron Misner)

Milwaukee Brewers: A- (Best Pick: No. 163 Thomas Dillard)

Minnesota Twins: B+ (Best Pick: No. 149 Will Holland)

New York Mets: A+ (Best Pick: No. 53 Josh Wolf)

New York Yankees: B- (Best Pick: No. 38 T.J. Sikkema)

Oakland Athletics: B (Best Pick: No. No. 29 Logan Davidson)

Philadelphia Phillies: A- (Best Pick: No. 120 Erik Miller)

Pittsburgh Pirates: B+ (Best Pick: No. 18 Quinn Priester)

San Diego Padres: B- (Best Pick: No. 173 Drake Fellows)

San Francisco Giants: A- (Best Pick: No. 10 Hunter Bishop)

Seattle Mariners: A (Best Pick: No. 186 Michael Limoncelli)

St. Louis Cardinals: C+ (Best Pick: No. 96 Tony Locey)

Tampa Bay Rays: A- (Best Pick: No. 36 JJ Goss)

Texas Rangers: B- (Best Pick: No. 8 Josh Jung)

Toronto Blue Jays: B+ (Best Pick: No. 11 Alek Manoah)

Washington Nationals: B- (Best Pick: No. 94 Drew Mendoza)

Best Drafts

Baltimore Orioles

It's easy to get the best player in the draft when you select No. 1, but the Orioles deserve credit for not screwing it up because Adley Rutschman has a chance to be a star.

The catcher has gotten favorable reviews to even Buster Posey and Joe Mauer as prospects.

"Rutschman is at the top for me," a scouting executive with a National League team told Jim Callis of MLB.com. "The only college catcher who compares to him is Buster Posey, and Rutschman has more power than we thought Buster had and I think this kid is a better catcher than Buster."

The fact he was walked with the bases loaded also speaks for itself:

Baltimore added plenty of other talented players beyond the first pick, including high-upside selections like Gunnar Henderson and Zach Watson.

Then there is Joseph Ortiz, who ranks third in Division I with a .422 batting average this year. His approach gives him a good chance to move up the ranks and potentially contribute for the Orioles before too long.

Combining players with high floors and high ceilings made this an outstanding draft so far for Baltimore.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Seven picks in Day 1, including four of the first 35 selections, helped the Diamondbacks load up on talent this week.

According to MLB.com, the organization landed 12 of the draft's top 200 prospects.

The first three selections were out of high school, and each of them has a chance to be an impact player down the line. Outfielder Corbin Carroll is one of the fastest players in the class, while left-hander Blake Walston has a projectable frame and good stuff as just a 17-year-old, but Brennan Malone might have been the biggest steal.

The right-hander had the talent to be selected in the top half of the first round thanks to a big fastball and developing curveball:

This pick helped increase the overall value of the entire class for Arizona:

Adding in Glenallen Hill Jr. with major league pedigree as well as some proven college players, there is a lot to like about this draft. There is also enough money to go around to ensure each of these prospects is signed.

New York Mets

This was an example of a team putting together a strong draft without as many picks.

New York only had two picks in Day 1—No. 12 and No. 53—but got plenty of value with two players with a lot of upside.

Brett Baty slid down some draft boards due to the fact he is a high school player who will turn 20 years old in November, but his talent at the plate could make up for it:

Josh Wolf could also surprise people thanks to his fastball-curveball combination out of St. Thomas High School in Texas.

Of course, the real story is third-round pick Matthew Allan, who is arguably the top high school pitcher in the class but could be difficult to lure away from the University of Florida.

However, the rest of Day 2 might have been used to help sign him:

The good news is the Mets would receive a compensatory pick even if they can't sign Allan, and his upside is worth the risk.

Meanwhile, those seniors also provide some value, including Jake Mangum, who the team also drafted last year. Nearly all of these prospects have had impressive college careers, and the Mets will hope this will translate to the next level.