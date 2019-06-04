Video: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Rips 'For Sure Janky' Raptors D Late in Game 2

Video: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Rips 'For Sure Janky' Raptors D Late in Game 2June 4, 2019
Add DeMarcus Cousins to the list of Golden State Warriors players who have taken potshots at the defense the Toronto Raptors have played against them.
On Tuesday, Cousins compared the scheme to something he saw during his amateur days before playing college or professional ball, calling it "for sure janky" as well:
theScore @theScore
DeMarcus Cousins compares Raptors' defense that led to Iggy’s dagger 3 to middle school, high school, and AAU teams. 🏀 🤷♂️ #NBAFinals https://t.co/7dsgHZxNyh
The Raptors ran a box-and-one defense late in Game 2, hoping to slow down superstar Stephen Curry, which contributed to Andre Iguodala being left open for a huge three down the stretch to clinch Golden State's 109-104 win.
Curry also described Toronto's defense as "janky" in his postgame comments to ABC's Doris Burke.
"The whole fourth quarter, they were playing some janky defense, just trying to send bodies to me everywhere and our whole roster just took advantage of it," he said. "Over the course of the game, it's kind of disrespectful to leave Iguodala open like that with the game on the line. He's made big shots like that before, and he got it done tonight."
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
"The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense ... Over the course of the game, it's kinda disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that. ... He's made big shots like that before." —Steph Curry on the finish to Game 2 https://t.co/eQ9Bymczv2
Cousins and Curry weren't the only ones surprised to see Toronto's defensive scheme. More surprising was that the Warriors struggled at times to deal with it:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
lmao, remember when Nick Nurse busted out a box-and-one in the NBA Finals and the Warriors didn’t score for like five minutes? I think that is legit the funniest coaching move I’ve seen in the NBA this year. And it worked. Middle school ass defense worked against the Warriors.
Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA
@stevejones20 A freaking Box and 1 that nearly stole them the game..Amazing Nurse pulled it out, if they had 2 more minutes they win this
Toronto's "janky" approach to defense this series has held the explosive Warriors to 109 points in consecutive games. The Warriors were only held to 110 or fewer points three times in their previous 16 postseason games.
Granted, the absence of superstar Kevin Durant—Golden State's leading scorer—has factored into those numbers. But Toronto's willingness to dip into some unconventional looks has nonetheless kept the Warriors off balance.
Even if the Warriors don't seem to respect the "janky" strategies.
