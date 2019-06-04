Warriors' Kevin Durant Out for NBA Finals Game 3; 'Ramping Up' Workouts

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed to reporters Tuesday that Kevin Durant will miss Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

Durant's absence was expected when he was not scheduled for media availability. Teams are required to make players who are active available to meet with media during the Finals.

Kerr added that Durant will be at the Warriors' practice facility for an individual workout.

"He's ramping up his exercise routines," Kerr said.

