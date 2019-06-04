Report: Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy Real Madrid Transfers to Be Set Within 2 Days

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly aim to follow up the signing of striker Luka Jovic by bringing in Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy in the next 48 hours, and will then try to ship a number of players out.

According to Jose Felix Diaz at Marca, deals to bring both Chelsea talisman Hazard and Lyon left-back Mendy to the Santiago Bernabeu are "on the verge of completion."

The signing of the new players will cause a "shake-up in Zinedine Zidane's squad," and the club hope the new arrivals will "put pressure" on some players to look for a new club, per the report.

Hazard has already said he expects to leave Chelsea after scoring twice to help the club win the 2019 UEFA Europa League final:

The 28-year-old is currently on international duty with Belgium, but talks between Chelsea and Real Madrid are ongoing, according to journalist Kristof Terreur:

Belgium team-mate Kevin de Bruyne expects Hazard to make the move to Spain but said it may take time to seal the deal, per Terreur:

Hazard is coming off a superb season for the Blues where he played a key role in the team finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League.

The Belgian racked up 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, but after winning the Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup during his time in England, has spoken of the need for a new challenge:

Hazard's arrival will certainly enliven a Real Madrid attack that toiled last season in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus.

Yet ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan feels they may need to sell before making another investment:

Meanwhile, Mendy is expected to cost Los Blancos €50 million (£44 million), according to L'Equipe:

The left-back will be expected to rival 31-year-old Marcelo for the left-back spot and, like the Brazilian, he loves to attack:

Real Madrid have already brought in striker Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and defender Eder Militao from Porto as they begin their summer overhaul.

More new faces look certain to arrive as Zidane aims to build a squad capable of ending Barcelona's domestic dominance and rivalling Europe's best.