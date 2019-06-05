2019 MLB Draft Results: Biggest Winners and Losers of the Entire Draft

3 of 7

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers walked away with two of the best college bats in the 2019 class in the first round.

Tulane slugger Kody Hoese is a big 6'4", 200-pound third baseman who raked to the tune of a .392/.487/.789 line with 23 home runs this spring after hitting only five homers during his sophomore season. His track record is limited and he hasn't been great swinging wood bats, but his power is legit.

After going with Hoese at No. 25 overall, the Dodgers had one of the draft's most polished college hitters unexpectedly fall to them at No. 31 overall.

North Carolina first baseman/outfielder Michael Busch is walking at more than a 20 percent clip this spring, and he turned heads in the Cape Cod League last summer with a .322/.450/.567 line and six home runs. With an above-average hit and power tool, he could be one of the first players from this class to land in the big leagues.

Those two high-floor picks were followed by projectable right-hander Jimmy Lewis, who already touches 95 mph with his fastball and has a ton of room for projection left in his 6'6", 200-pound frame. With added strength and further refinement of his secondary stuff, he can be an impact arm.

The Dodgers also landed Butler right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who was one of the better college arms left on the board heading into Day 2. They snagged him at No. 102 overall in the third round, which is lower than he was expected to go.

All in all, the Dodgers have an excellent mix of floor, ceiling and projectability with their early picks.