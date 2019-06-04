LaVar Ball Rips Lakers' Direction, Talks LeBron James, Lonzo Trade Rumors, More

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In the midst of the Los Angeles Lakers' dysfunction, LaVar Ball took center stage once again to discuss the franchise and his hope to see all of his kids play together.

During Tuesday's episode of Undisputed on FS1, Ball talked about his previous statement that Magic Johnson was nothing more than a face for the Lakers:

Ball made the comment in February, saying Johnson didn't have any real authority within the organization. He added he was "trying to figure out who was in charge" in Los Angeles.

Johnson resigned as president of basketball operations in April and later said on ESPN's First Take (h/t NJ.com's Todderick Hunt) he didn't "have the decision-making power I thought I had."

One reason Ball said he soured on Johnson is the Lakers didn't at least give his son, LiAngelo, an opportunity after Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka said they would:

When LeBron James was mentioned, Ball said there's no chance the four-time NBA MVP would even consider leaving the organization. He also disputed the notion that the Lakers will add Kyrie Irving to play next to James again.

"You get married; you get divorced. I guarantee you don't go marry that girl you just divorced," Ball said. "Kyrie already was married to LeBron; we already did our thing together. ... If we already went through some misery one time, why are you gonna do it twice?"

As was the case leading up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, Lonzo Ball could find himself as a subject of talks if the Lakers look to make a move.

The family patriarch did his best to deflect any Lonzo trade talk but didn't offer any legitimate basketball reason that the Lakers wouldn't entertain offers.

"I said [the Lakers] aren't going trade him," LaVar said. "They ain't gonna trade Lonzo. Best guy in the business. Got so much going for him, more than anybody. He's got his own brand. He's likable. He's marketable. You don't have to worry about him being in trouble. He doesn't do no drugs."

