Jurgen Klopp Flattered by Bayern Munich Talk but Happy at Liverpool

MB Media/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his long-term commitment to Liverpool amid talk of him taking charge at Bayern Munich.

Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer told Bild (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern. For me he is one of the world's best coaches."

In response, Klopp told the same outlet (h/t the Agence France-Presse, via WorldSoccerTalk): "Of course it pleases me when Franz says something like that. Better that than for him to say I am no good. I like Franz and he likes me. But I have a long-term contract in Liverpool."

"Both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches at the moment," he added. "I don't know what the situation will be in five years or beyond. Maybe there are then other coaches who are being considered."

Klopp is contracted for three more years at Anfield, though the Reds are hoping to extend that after he wrote himself into Liverpool folklore by guiding them to their sixth UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, per the Guardian's Andy Hunter.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, a year on from their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 final.

The Reds also pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, winning 97 points and losing just one game in the process.

Goal's Jack Sear hailed Klopp's impact at the club and the owners for backing him:

For Klopp, the Champions League was his first trophy for Liverpool and the first time he has won a cup final since the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in 2012. In between, he had lost six finals—three with Dortmund, three with Liverpool.

Football commentator Jim Beglin was pleased for the German that he put an end to his drought:

He has a connection with the club, too, as sports broadcaster Nathan Murphy observed:

Liverpool have come a long way since Klopp took charge. They're once more among Europe's elite, and in the Premier League they have become genuine title challengers once again—a status they've rarely held since they last won a league crown in 1990.

Klopp's project is far from over, though, and he'll be eager to see if the Reds can overhaul City to end their league title wait in the coming seasons.

With his CV, there should be no rush to take another top job, as they'll likely remain available to him in the future—there's no reason for him to leave Liverpool at this stage.