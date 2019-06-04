Thomas Meunier Wants PSG Stay, but Free Transfer Departure 'Could Suit Me'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Thomas Meunier has said he would like to remain at Paris Saint-Germain as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract at the club, but he would not be averse to leaving, particularly when his deal expires.

He spoke to Le Parisien (h/t Goal's Sean Wilson) and said that with Dani Alves, Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot reaching the end of their contracts this summer, the club is yet to decide his future.

If PSG opt not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, they'll need to cash in on him this summer or let him leave for nothing next year.

He added:

"[Leaving on a free] is something that could suit me. I do not think the club would do a lot of money on me, actually. I have a market value, but I'm a defender, I played one game in three, I'm going on 28 years old.

"It's not like Adrien Rabiot worth €50 million. I told the leaders that I was ready to stay, that I would like it a lot. They did not tell me, 'We absolutely want to sell you.' They know that at some point they will need me.

"If the club tells me: 'Listen, we want to sell you, we need money, there is financial fair play,' and that I will not play next year, we will find a solution that will arrange the two camps, of course."

According to HLN's Kristof Terreur, the Parisian outfit are hoping to sell him amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal:

French football writer Rich Allen felt PSG's valuation of him could make him a shrewd acquisition:

Meunier said that while there has been plenty of interest in him, he is not close to joining any of his suitors at this stage: "There is no advanced contact. There have been phone calls since January with interested clubs. There are a dozen clubs, all of which are in the top five of their leagues."

The Belgian contributed five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances for PSG this season, having split his time between right-back and the right side of midfield.

He played the final 20 minutes of PSG's 3-1 defeat to United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, and he has been highly critical of their failure to progress following a 2-0 first-leg lead:

Meunier added that it will be "a long time" before PSG are on the same level as Real Madrid or Barcelona on the European stage, as the Champions League remains a "major problem."

The club will be competing in it next year, though, unlike United or Arsenal, so it's not too surprising he would be content to remain with PSG for another season to play Champions League football and almost certainly add more silverware to his collection.

However, even for a club of PSG's resources, losing him for free is far from ideal. If they don't plan on keeping him, it's better business for them to move him on this summer.